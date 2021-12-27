This nicely kept 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in the heart of Waco features original hardwood floors, lots of windows, and an attached garage. Its spacious rooms, extra large yard, large covered patio, and above ground pool are great for entertaining, relaxing, and enjoying indoor and outdoor hobbies. All appliances convey, including washer, dryer, and stainless refrigerator. Just outside Castle Heights, you'll be minutes from downtown and uptown activities and shopping. You will not want to miss this opportunity.
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $169,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The owners of Buzzard Billy’s are suing a former general manager, claiming he failed on his promise to make the restaurant profitable, misrepr…
Brian Bell is trading one championship-winning program for another.
Central Freight Lines, after confirming last week it will close after 96 years in business, has begun layoffs in Waco and elsewhere, prompting…
It is bright, inviting and opens Wednesday. The grocery chain Poco Loco Supermercado has transformed a building on North 25th Street from 37,0…
After a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant lost out on a new Audi due to a technicality -- even though she answered the puzzle correctly -- the car company said it would gift her the vehicle instead.
Christmas stockings may be missing a classic peppermint treat this year.
The China Spring Cougars and Lorena Leopards found themselves at and near the top of national rankings on Thursday afternoon.
Time Manufacturing launched in 1965 as a one-product company in Clifton. Today it employs nearly 500 on Imperial Drive in Waco, more than 2,00…
Some homeowners might see a windfall of pecans as a nuisance to rake up with the autumn leaves. Reginald Smith sees a meal ticket, and maybe a…
At several earlier stops in his football coaching career, Mike Ludlow was the victim of some unlucky timing. He’d take a job and within a shor…