2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $169,000

This nicely kept 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in the heart of Waco features original hardwood floors, lots of windows, and an attached garage. Its spacious rooms, extra large yard, large covered patio, and above ground pool are great for entertaining, relaxing, and enjoying indoor and outdoor hobbies. All appliances convey, including washer, dryer, and stainless refrigerator. Just outside Castle Heights, you'll be minutes from downtown and uptown activities and shopping. You will not want to miss this opportunity.