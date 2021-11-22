Welcome to 827 Mosley Drive. Nestled is a well established neighborhood just minutes from the popular BSR Cable Park, the state of the art McLane Stadium and the serene scents of Magnolia Table / Silos. This property has been restored , opened and upgraded just the way you like it (New HVAC, Electrical & Plumbing upgraded). The open floor plan boasts over a thousand square feet, granite counter tops, subway title back splash, stainless steel appliances, dual vanities in the bathroom and two lovely rooms. Looking to call a house a home or start your own short term rental (AIR BNB) business, be sure to not miss this one ! Schedule your private tour today !
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $185,000
