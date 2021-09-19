2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $185,000

Looking for a home on acreage to make your own? Don't miss this one! Located in a well sought out area of China Spring ISD, this 2 bedroom home has great potential and is priced to sell. Enjoy the peace and tranquility of 3 quiet acres with huge shade trees. Out back there are two storage buildings in great shape. No HOA, no city taxes, no known restrictions. Bring your personal TLC and make this property your perfect vision!