 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $188,900

2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $188,900

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $188,900

Wonderful Townhome in Chimney Place North! This beautiful townhome features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large family room with wood burning fireplace. Open concept, nice appointments throughout, a nice patio area and a 2 car metal carport. The manicured grounds are maintained by HOA. Situated in the Heart of Waco, this home is a must see.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert