 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $195,000

2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $195,000

2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $195,000

Welcome to 827 Mosley Drive. Nestled is a well established neighborhood just minutes from the popular BSR Cable Park, the state of the art McLane Stadium and the serene scents of Magnolia Table / Silos. This property has been restored , opened and upgraded just the way you like it (New HVAC, Electrical & Plumbing upgraded). The open floor plan boasts over a thousand square feet, granite counter tops, subway title back splash, stainless steel appliances, dual vanities in the bathroom and two lovely rooms. Looking to call a house a home or start your own short term rental (AIR BNB) business, be sure to not miss this one ! Schedule your private tour today !

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

George Skelton: This firearms researcher says America is on a collision course with disaster. We need to listen
Columnists

George Skelton: This firearms researcher says America is on a collision course with disaster. We need to listen

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Guns, violence and political extremism are on the rise. And America risks disaster — sooner than later. That's the view of a longtime University of California firearms researcher whose hard-hitting report was published last week in the journal Injury Epidemiology. "Upward trends in firearm purchasing, violence and political extremism are converging to put the USA at risk ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert