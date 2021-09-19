2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $195,900

Walk right into this move-in ready home and relax. Beautifully built in 1946, and remodeled in 2019, this 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, home sits on a corner lot with beautiful shade trees. Wood and tile floors throughout. The kitchen features stainless appliances and black leather granite countertops. The master bath has a large walk-in tiled shower and a separate soaking tub. Make the combined sunroom and utility room your home office or hobby space! HVAC, roof, plumbing, electrical, and water heater were all updated in the 2019 remodel.