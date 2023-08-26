SHORT TERM RENTAL for sale inside BAYLOR BUBBLE! Video Here: https://youtu.be/f-oZgCwbo-0 Come check out this cute casita sitting across the street from Baylor University. Don't let the square footage fool you, this home is both spacious and functional; the tall ceilings and big windows will completely shock you when you walk in. The 2 bedroom 1 bathroom floor-plan gives you comfortable living space while still allowing room for hosting friends and family in the living room and kitchen. The backyard offers a great area for playing corn hole and lighting a camp fire after a Baylor win or a day of shopping at The Silos. This house is nudged between several other cute cottages tying into a great overall street. Book your showing before it's gone!