2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $200,000

THIS REMARKABLE FRESHLY REMODELED 2/2 HOME HAS LOTS OF CHARM AND IS IN CLOSE PROXIMITY THE CAMERON ZOO. THIS 1915 BEAUTY WAS CAREFULLY RESTORED AND OFFERS LOTS OF CHARACTER. WALK UP THE FRONT STEPS TO A LOVELY FRONT SITTING PORCH THAT'S PERFECT FOR THAT FIRST CUP OF COFFEE OR A GOOD BOOK. WALK INTO THE HOME AND NOTICE THE NATURAL LIGHT THAT SEEPS IN THROUGH THE LARGE WINDOWS. THE LIVING AREA IS A CHARMER WITH A BRICK FIREPLACE AND PRETTY LAMINATE FLOORING. NICE DINING ROOM THAT COULD ALSO BE A GREAT OFFICE WITH BOOKSHELVES AND LARGE WINDOWS. EXPANSIVE KITCHEN WITH PRETTY FIXTURES, TONS OF CABINET SPACE, AND A GAS STOVE. MASTER HAS A WALKIN CLOSET AND A BEAUTIFUL MASTER BATH THAT CONNECTS WITH THE LAUNDRY ROOM VIA A POCKET DOOR. THE OUTBACK IS AN EVENT ALL ITS OWN BEING NESTLED UNDER MAJESTIC MATURE PECAN TREES AND SURROUNDED BY A FRESH WOOD PRIVACY FENCE ALONG WITH SOME CHAIN LINK FENCING. THE ALLEYWAY BESIDE HOME PROVIDES ENTRANCE TO YOUR PRIVATE PARKING AREA VIA THE ELECTRIC GATE SYSTEM. LOTS OF ROOM FOR GRILLIN AND CHILLIN WITH PLENTY OF SPACE FOR THE KIDDOS AND PUPS TO ROAM. A LARGE SHOP WITH ELECTRICITY TOPS IT ALL OFF WITH PLENTY OF STORAGE ROOM AND AMPLE SPACE TO TINKER ON PROJECTS. THIS HOME WILL AMAZE YOU. COME GIVE A LOOK.