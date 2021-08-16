 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $209,900

A beautiful and well taken care of 2 Bedroom 1 Bath at 1800 plus square feet is ready for the new owners! With a large living room, kitchen and dining space it's a large floor plan ready for comfort living with a full Central HVAC system . There is a large garage space for storage and all the workshop needs with a one bedroom space above the garage containing a window unit AC unit to make it a mancave or guest suite. But don't miss the best part of it all with the gorgeous backyard space with a gardening are, small pond, and workshop/greenhouse for any green thumber to love and adore. It all feels like a private retreat that is a must see so don't miss your opportunity to see this beauty!

