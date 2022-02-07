Welcome to Historic Downtown Waco. This original home is located less than a mile from Magnolia Silos, which can be easily seen from the kitchen window or the back porch. Complete with the original wooden door, hitching post, and antique, working doorbell; a walk through this home really shows you the history that made Waco what it is today. This home atop a hill boasts well-maintained hardwood floors throughout - kitchen and bathroom have been updated with newer flooring. Some portions of foundation have remained the sturdy cedar posts. Tall, vaulted ceilings in kitchen need finishing. This home can be converted to a short term rental property, AirBnb/VRBO, per Waco property code. No neighbors on either side provide more privacy. But hurry before another one pops up too close. Can easily install mini split for cooling/heating needs. Great investment opportunity by location and room for renovations. The large backyard with plenty of shade from the Texas sun extends far giving you plenty of room for bbq/grilling. Extra backyard cabin with a history of it's own makes for a great storage and hangout spot. Make this property your own, schedule a showing today.
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $215,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Bellmead man is in McLennan County Jail after he was indicted in a traffic crash last year that left two people dead and a third seriously injured.
Move over Project Darwin Biggest, a new prospect planning to invest $4 billion somewhere now appears on the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce’s…
Last Sunday I lamented that HomeGoods had remained silent about when it would open its store at Central Texas Marketplace, though its sign is …
A Waco rapper known as Hotboy Wes was arrested Monday on a Hewitt robbery warrant charging him in a December incident involving a Rolex watch.
While the people whose lives Shelby touched mourn her loss, there is love and admiration in their voices as they describe the positive and supportive nature and enthusiasm with which she lived her short life.
A report from the Waco Association of Realtors prompts Joe Don Bobbitt to predict disgruntled taxpayers will swarm his office in a few months.
A McGregor man who shot a Little Caesars store manager during a robbery in June 2019 was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday.
Feral cats hanging around Lions Park and Kiddieland became the stuff of urban legend. They lurked in the shadows, emerging only after the ligh…
The victim in a stabbing last week at QuikTrip on New Road died Wednesday afternoon from her injuries, Waco police announced.
Somebody at Oklahoma failed at being the responsible adult on Wednesday.