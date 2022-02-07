2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $215,000

Welcome to Historic Downtown Waco. This original home is located less than a mile from Magnolia Silos, which can be easily seen from the kitchen window or the back porch. Complete with the original wooden door, hitching post, and antique, working doorbell; a walk through this home really shows you the history that made Waco what it is today. This home atop a hill boasts well-maintained hardwood floors throughout - kitchen and bathroom have been updated with newer flooring. Some portions of foundation have remained the sturdy cedar posts. Tall, vaulted ceilings in kitchen need finishing. This home can be converted to a short term rental property, AirBnb/VRBO, per Waco property code. No neighbors on either side provide more privacy. But hurry before another one pops up too close. Can easily install mini split for cooling/heating needs. Great investment opportunity by location and room for renovations. The large backyard with plenty of shade from the Texas sun extends far giving you plenty of room for bbq/grilling. Extra backyard cabin with a history of it's own makes for a great storage and hangout spot. Make this property your own, schedule a showing today.