2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $219,900

A rare find in Bosqueville ISD just minutes to downtown Waco and beautiful Cameron Park. Completely remodeled 2BR/2BA/2 car garage set on 4 lots. The extra lots offer plenty of parking! Step inside to a light and bright open floor plan. Enjoy the perfect blend of modern yet warm style with a concrete finish on the fireplace, fresh white walls and wood accents. The updated kitchen features new cabinetry, butcher block counters, subway tile backsplash. stainless appliances, white farm sink, sleek new fixtures and a custom island that makes a great dining table. Both baths updated with new tubs, stylish tile, vanities with marble tops and fixtures. Plenty of room in the spacious bedrooms. Primary suite features door to quaint courtyard area. New laminate wood flooring, fresh interior and exterior paint, lighting and fixtures throughout. Central Heat & Air and garage door recently replaced (Fall 2021). Roof replaced in Spring of 2021. You'll be ready to move right in!