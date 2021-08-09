Location location! Fabulous Mountainview area brick home on a corner lot. 3 beds, 1 1/2 baths, renovated, freshly painted interior, new doors, new lighting fixtures and custom-made blinds. Beautiful new flooring throughout. Kitchen has a new black stainless-steel side-by-side refrigerator that conveys, gas range, dishwasher, microwave and newly installed patio doors. Gas water heater installed in 2015. Space saving pocket doors throughout the home as well. 2 custom 8 ft. Corinthian columns added to the entrance of the oversized living room. Biggest master bedroom with separate seating area and walk-in closet. Also with new patio doors leading out to the nice sized back yard with lots of trees and nicely landscaped. Storage shed in backyard along with huge storage closet at the back of the home. Sprinkler system in front and backyards. Wonderful covered back patio to enjoy your evenings! New solar lighting in the backyard. Per seller, the 520 sqft of the converted garage in not reflected in overall square footage. Quiet neighborhood near Lake Waco, Ridgewood Country Club, Vanguard College Prepatory School and just down the street from Mountainview Elementary School.
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $220,000
