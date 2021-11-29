1920's charmer features a welcoming front porch, two bedrooms, and a sunroom to enjoy! Family room with nice natural light and fireplace that leads to a large formal dining space. Quaint details include roman shades, crown molding, and wood floors. Fenced, oversized backyard with deck area!
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $223,900
