2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $225,000

Charm, personality and spunk are the perfect adjectives for this completely updated Southwest cottage. Original moldings married with trendy tile give this property unique character and an eclectic feel. Buyers can be confident in the condition of the home! Every surface has been improved upon: new double pane windows, new HVAC, new plumbing, new water heater, new breaker box, stunning black granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and whimsical aesthetic updates. Attractive fixtures and beautiful flooring throughout. The zero-scape yard means little to no maintenance and definitely makes this house pop! The matching storage building is the perfect space to keep all your extras. This is a completely updated, cute property in a reachable price point for many buyers! View More