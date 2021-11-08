2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $256,000

Beautiful townhouse in great location. One of a kind home on a quiet street. Kitchen has been recently updated. Fabulous pantry with Elfa custom shelving. Elfa shelving in 2nd bedroom and custom built-in cabinets. Beautiful floors, no carpet. Vaulted ceilings and crown molding throughout. Exit garage onto private patio that owner maintains. All doors and windows were replaced six years ago. Perfect for that person that does not want the responsibility of yard and exterior maintenance.