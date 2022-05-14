2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $263,000

Welcome to your little piece of paradise. The epitome of casual living! 1501 Burnett Avenue brings the beach feel right here to Waco, Tx. This unique well built home is located less than a mile from the Silos and near downtown Waco, making it an ideal location to enjoy local establishments, activities, and more. Wake up and enjoy your morning coffee or unwind at the end of the day by watching a movie from your 336 sqft covered balcony. Enjoy the home for yourself or explore the possibility of investing in a VRBO.