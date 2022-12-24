This is the Modern Abode floor plan. Location is everything and life at The Cottages put you in easy reach of all Waco has to offer. Run, hike or bike miles and trails of Cameron Park, which is only two blocks away. Enjoy the array of sporting events at nearby Baylor University sports complexes. With historic downtown only a short stroll away, unwind as you check out Waco’s nightlife. The Cottages at Cameron Heights development truly brings you the best of everything location, community amenities and lifestyle.
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $265,000
