2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $285,000

Completely renovated 2 bedroom cottage in a small neighborhood close to I-35 and Magnolia Table, Health Camp Hamburgers, Rudy’s Barbecue and Baylor campus. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout covered by antique Persian rugs. New roof in 2019, leveled foundation, new appliances, all new siding, new tankless water heater and new sprinkler system. All new plumbing and electrical as well. The bathroom has a deep soaking tub and shower combo. Relaxing outdoor space to enjoy with your family. Washer and dryer also provided. This home comes 100% furnished, making it completely turnkey. If you are looking for the perfect investment property, look no further! Here's the virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4W7DCxn8uQ5