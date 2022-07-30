 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $375,000

This meticulously kept home sits on a large 2.39-acre treed lot. Downstairs features a garage and oversized workshop area, mudroom, and half-bath. Upstairs, you'll find an open concept floor plan featuring a wood-burning stove, tongue-and-groove Ponderosa Pine accent walls, and vaulted ceilings. The well-maintained kitchen boasts granite countertops, large pantry, and an oversized island. Outside you'll find a second story balcony overlooking the secluded backyard - perfect for relaxing with a cup of coffee or grilling dinner for your family. The lot is fully fenced for the animals and kids to run and play, and the new paver patio is perfect for your backyard entertainment. Located in the desirable Chalk Bluff area, it is outside city limits but is a short drive to McLane Stadium, Magnolia, and Waco's newest additions: Top Golf, Main Event, and Cinemark. Come check this one out in person today! BACK ON THE MARKET due to buyer's inability to attain financing! Don't miss this second chance at a great property!

