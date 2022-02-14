2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $378,200

This is a great opportunity to own a 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Brazos River hide-away! The home is just a short commute away from Waco and sits on over an acre lot. The stone construction and metal roof were built with longevity in mind. The floor tile is continuous throughout the home in the kitchen, bedrooms, bathrooms and living area. The master bed and bath suite have the jetted tub and enclosed standing shower combo. The kitchen is open concept, and the bar looks out to wood burning stove and back garden area. The washroom/ utility room are located away from the main area. The carport is located on the right side of the home and can fit 2 big vehicles or to 4 small vehicles. The carport is completely covered and attached to the back patio area and home. The R/V and garage is located on left side of the home and can be accessed through the back patio area. Make your appointment to see this home today before it's gone.