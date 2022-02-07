Location! Location! Location! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1954 sq ft, 2 car garage home is located in the highly desired Windmill Hill community. The garage has recently been updated with custom floor covering. The eat in kitchen boasts lots of natural light with floor to ceiling windows. The entire home has a water filtration system just installed. The master suite has large closets, updated freestanding bathtub, walk in shower complete with steam and dressing area and includes access to the patio. The large living / dining room has a fireplace with built-ins on both sides. There is plenty of room in the two courtyards to have BBQ’s and get-togethers with friends and family. You will want to take advantage of the community pool all summer long! This move-in ready home with lots of updates is waiting for you!!
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $395,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Bellmead man is in McLennan County Jail after he was indicted in a traffic crash last year that left two people dead and a third seriously injured.
Move over Project Darwin Biggest, a new prospect planning to invest $4 billion somewhere now appears on the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce’s…
Last Sunday I lamented that HomeGoods had remained silent about when it would open its store at Central Texas Marketplace, though its sign is …
A Waco rapper known as Hotboy Wes was arrested Monday on a Hewitt robbery warrant charging him in a December incident involving a Rolex watch.
While the people whose lives Shelby touched mourn her loss, there is love and admiration in their voices as they describe the positive and supportive nature and enthusiasm with which she lived her short life.
A report from the Waco Association of Realtors prompts Joe Don Bobbitt to predict disgruntled taxpayers will swarm his office in a few months.
A McGregor man who shot a Little Caesars store manager during a robbery in June 2019 was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday.
Feral cats hanging around Lions Park and Kiddieland became the stuff of urban legend. They lurked in the shadows, emerging only after the ligh…
The victim in a stabbing last week at QuikTrip on New Road died Wednesday afternoon from her injuries, Waco police announced.
Somebody at Oklahoma failed at being the responsible adult on Wednesday.