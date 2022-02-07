2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $395,000

Location! Location! Location! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1954 sq ft, 2 car garage home is located in the highly desired Windmill Hill community. The garage has recently been updated with custom floor covering. The eat in kitchen boasts lots of natural light with floor to ceiling windows. The entire home has a water filtration system just installed. The master suite has large closets, updated freestanding bathtub, walk in shower complete with steam and dressing area and includes access to the patio. The large living / dining room has a fireplace with built-ins on both sides. There is plenty of room in the two courtyards to have BBQ’s and get-togethers with friends and family. You will want to take advantage of the community pool all summer long! This move-in ready home with lots of updates is waiting for you!!