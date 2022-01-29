2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $399,900

Multi-use property - This property has it all! Previously used as a residence and business, this 1.78 acre property has a 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home and a separate 1,200 sqft business-purpose building. Built in 2018, both structures are immaculate! The main home comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, custom wood cabinets, and granite countertops. As a bonus, there are two hidden lofts perfect for an extra sleeping space. The massive business space could easily be converted to a second home or guest house. This property has limitless potential as short-term rental, multi-generational home, business space, and so on! Additional acreage is available. Schedule your private showing today!