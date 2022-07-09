2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $440,000

Welcome to country living close to Waco! Rare find with 13 partially wooded acres approximately 25 minutes to downtown Waco. Super cute two bedroom two bath barndominium built out in 2020 and a home site tucked into the trees at the back of the property with septic and utilities. This property includes a garden shed, hobby shed with electricity and AC, double carport and two RV hookups near the front of the property. It sits outside the city limits so there are short term rental possibilities or multi-generational living opportunities. There is currently a mobile home at the back home site that will be removed prior to closing but utility hookups and septic to remain.