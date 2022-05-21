2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $450,000

If you are in the market for a versatile property with many possibilities including a small business location with commercial potential then this could be it! This barndominium is located on the corner of Hwy 84 and Old Mexia Rd in Waco, Tx near the Axtell area. The barndominium was built in 2020 is approximately 75% finished out which allows the buyer to design and customize the cosmetics of the interior. The floor plan with 9'ceilings has an open kitchen/living area with two bedrooms and two baths downstairs. The extra large completely open floor plan upstairs can be further customized to suit buyer's needs. This structure was engineered and built on a 6" concrete slab with top grade materials to add extra reinforced walls and upper floor joist and decking on the top floor. The metal frame is by Mueller, Inc and is heavy gauge metal. The garage area has two roll up doors on either side that allows for complete pull through. There is small barn/shop on the property with a concrete floor and power that can be used for a workshop or extra storage. The popular Waco Surf water park is 1 mile away which could potentially make this property a great vacation rental. A small business of many sorts would do well here with the busy highway frontage. The potential to have an entrance on the highway and side road allows for ease of ingress and egress. With a 7 mile drive to Bellmead, Tx where you will find grocery stores, shopping and restaurants. Seller may consider an Owner Finance option on this property.