Welcome to country living close to Waco! Rare find with 13 acres (wooded and open field) approximately 25 minutes to downtown Waco. Super cute 2 bedroom 2 bath barndominium and a home site towards the back of the property with septic and water. There is currently a mobile home at the back home site that will be removed prior to closing but utility hookups and septic to remain.
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Happy birthday, Willie Nelson, who turns 89 today. A look at the country music legend's life and career.
A gentle breeze rolls the Brazos River as the afternoon sun illuminates amber liquid in a glass. Diners lounge on deck furniture, engaging in …
McLennan Community College athletic director Shawn Trochim did not have to look far or long for her next women’s basketball coach, tabbing for…
A restaurant chain enjoying explosive growth, The Toasted Yolk, has signed a long-term lease on the former Marlow furniture building at 18th S…
A plan for a residential subdivision on about 100 acres near Lake Waco in Woodway moved forward during a Woodway Planning and Zoning Commissio…
A McLennan County prosecutor has agreed to deferred adjudication and a fine for a Dallas-area man accused of shooting an Axtell woman at a Wac…
A $15.4 million project to rebuild Spring Valley Road through Hewitt is starting this week, a little more than a year after the project was put on hold.
Waco’s animal shelter has been waiving adoption fees for the last two weeks and is keeping that temporary approach in place in a push to free …
Too many stresses, too few replacements: Waco ISD faces thorny problem of maintaining teaching force
For some public school teachers, the turning point came when stress from teaching during and after the pandemic’s campus closures started to affect their health. Others succumbed to a rising tide of workload, paperwork and lesson planning. Fatigue at being a target for angry parents and rebellious students returning after at-home learning pushed some educators to the edge, while others found jobs that paid better or left more room for family life.
President Joe Biden will commute the 20-year sentence of a Waco woman sent to federal prison in 2008 for trafficking cocaine, the White House …