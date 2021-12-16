 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $49,000

Fixer Upper in an up and coming area just waiting for YOU! The home will make for a great investment and has a fully fenced front and back yard with an area to garden, a storage shed, and plenty of shade. This home is priced to sell, so come grab this 2 bed 1 bath property while you can!

