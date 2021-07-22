 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $49,500

Listing Broker is 50% owner of MTM Capital Investments, LLC. Complete Fixer Upper. House needs to be remodeled. Could be moved and put another Manufactured Home in its place. The subdivision is for Manufactured Homes, but does have some stick-built homes in the area. The lot is large and McLennan County Appraisal District actually has the lots listed as Lot A1 & B1 in Block 1 of the Parkwood Estates, Part 1 to the City of Lacy Lakeview, McLennan County, Texas. Large trees with lots of shade, large shop that would be great for someone that has lawn or auto business.

