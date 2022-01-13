New listing in Waco just a few minutes from downtown and entertainment! The home has a carport and several convenient storage buildings in the backyard that could be used for multiple purposes. There is a nice size front porch that would perfectly fit a rocking chair for your enjoyment. Inside the home has a good size living space, kitchen and dining room combo, along with two bedrooms and one bathroom. Come check out this new investment opportunity today!
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $60,000
