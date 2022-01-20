 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $65,000

Bring your best and final on this investment property being sold for a quick flip! Comes fully chain fenced for added privacy and attached garage. With a small remodel, deep clean, and some love, this house is the next diamond in the rough for any Waco local or visiting MCC college student. Don't be shy, bring your best and final and lets make a deal!

