2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $67,000

Priced below market, this 2 bedroom home is located less than 2.5 miles from all of the shopping and dining in Downtown Waco, Magnolia Market, Baylor University, and Cameron Park! Call today to schedule your private tour!

