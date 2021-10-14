 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $69,000

Investor special conveniently located in the heart of Waco. This home offers great potential to fix up to your taste. Sitting on a large lot with a good size workshop, don't miss your opportunity to own this home!!!

