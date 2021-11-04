 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $69,500

Great investment opportunity to add to a portfolio or to get started in real estate investing. Current tenant has been in place for years with plenty of room to go up in rent! If fixer upper flips are more your speed this would be a great candidate! This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house is centrally located and near the old Baylor stadium that is now being redeveloped. Schedule a showing today.

