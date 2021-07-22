 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $72,500

Amazing investment property! Heavily discounted and an open canvas for the buyer to get creative. Endless opportunities!! Home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 car space attached garage, carpet flooring in bedrooms and living area, a large backyard perfect for entertaining. Neighborhood has several parks and restaurants to enjoy. Just a few minutes from S. Waco Park and Georges Restaurant.

