So much potential! With some TLC this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home will make a great starter home or investment property. Located within a few minutes of downtown Waco and Baylor. This area has ongoing remodeling and some new construction. SOLD AS IS.
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $74,900
