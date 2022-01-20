 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $80,000

Great investment property. Buy one or buy 2, additional property next door to this one is also available to purchase as a package deal. Properties close to schools, shopping, Magnolia, Baylor and all things WACO! Shake your money maker and flip these into Cash in your pocket.

