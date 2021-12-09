 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $83,900

2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $83,900

2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $83,900

This is a home that offers a great opportunity for its new owner. This home does need work, so the buyer will need to consider 203k or conventional or cash. The home is zoned R3-E so it is still eligible to be used as a short-term rental/Airbnb if city approves the permit. Come on out and check this one out investors.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert