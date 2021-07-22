Take Advantage While You Can! If you are looking for a home surrounded by mature trees that allows you the opportunity to come in and add your own personal touches, this is the one you have been waiting for! Amenities include an enclosed sunroom perfect for a gameroom, a workshop and additional storage building for tinkering, and a pool with a deck for summer fun! With a little TLC, this home could be one to love for years to come!
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $84,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Fat Ho Burgers food truck caught fire while on the road last week, destroying Lakita Evans’ burger-flipping operation and leaving her to s…
A family-owned tire company in Mississippi will spend more than $17 million to build a distribution center in Waco, and city and McLennan Coun…
A report of shots fired early Tuesday at The Outpost apartments near Baylor University led Waco police to arrest a man nearby on multiple drug…
Health officials in McLennan County on Friday reported 11 COVID-19 cases involving the highly contagious delta variant and sounded the alarm t…
Gracing the cover of June’s Texas CEO Magazine are two Waco leaders who talk about downtown, Magnolia Market, Amazon, Topgolf, February’s ice …
Greater Waco is filling up, and local homebuilders say they are sawing and caulking as fast as they can amid labor shortages, high materials p…
The Waco Independent School District will spend $8.6 million in pandemic aid over the next few years to give teaches up to $10,000 in bonuses …
State authorities Monday arrested a former McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility worker on an indecency with a child charge in…
Twenty-eight years of growth has become too much for the Waco Family Medicine center at 1600 Providence Drive, so officials are proposing a ne…
Waco Police arrested a man on multiple felony charges Tuesday after he sexually assaulted a woman, choked her and held a knife to her throat i…