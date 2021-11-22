TONS of Potential with this 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Cutie! This home has so much to offer either a first time home buyer or would make a great investment property. Inviting front porch, spacious bedrooms and high ceilings just to name a few. Home is conveniently located to I35 just minutes away from downtown and Baylor area. Welcome HoM!
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $84,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 19-year-old Waco man was charged with capital murder Thursday evening in the Sept. 19 death of Israel Martinez.
Items stolen from a man’s store the day after he died were among almost $75,000 in stolen property area law enforcement officials recently rec…
What restaurants are open Thanksgiving Day around Waco? Where can you get a Thanksgiving dinner to take home? Plan ahead now with this Waco-area guide.
A 38-year-old Waco man who police say had a blood-alcohol content more than twice the legal limit in a December 2020 crash that sent six peopl…
How much do you pay your employees? That is what the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce wants to know, and to that end, it has hired Baylor Univ…
A registered sex offender was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday for sexually assaulting a teenager last year and exposing himself in a …
Longtime Waco Independent School District at-large Trustee Cary DuPuy announced his immediate resignation Thursday, making him the second trus…
Tracy and Richard Mills Jr. appeared before a family law judge Friday with the 3-year-old girl they have raised since she was a baby and made …
After 30 years of being awakened from sound sleep for death inquests or to issue blood-draw warrants in drunken driving cases, Justice of the …
Waco resident and COVID-19 survivor Gladys Linstrum McDonald turned 109 years old on Nov. 12.