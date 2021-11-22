 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $84,900

TONS of Potential with this 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Cutie! This home has so much to offer either a first time home buyer or would make a great investment property. Inviting front porch, spacious bedrooms and high ceilings just to name a few. Home is conveniently located to I35 just minutes away from downtown and Baylor area. Welcome HoM!

