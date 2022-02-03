 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $87,000

Great investment property. The home includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, laundry area, kitchen, living room, and dining area. When entering the back room be cautious of the flooring by the back door. Partial fencing in the back.

