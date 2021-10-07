Cute 2 bed 1 bath starter home with a large back yard in a quiet neighborhood in Bellmead. Nestled around large, mature trees, leafy trees that will give you much coveted shade in the summer. Seller purchased the home in May of 2021 in the condition it is currently and selling “as is”. Full inspection report is included in the supplements. The home features new flooring throughout. AC was replaced in 2018 and hot water heater in 2017. Seller is leaving the new range, washer and dryer he purchased in May along with the fridge. HVAC system was comprehensively cleaned. Easy access to I-35 and just a short drive to downtown Waco and Baylor University
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $91,000
