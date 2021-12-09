2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $95,000

Great investment property or home for a small family. This home includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, black appliances, gas stove, refrigerator, and a large fenced in back yard. There floors were recently replaced with vinyl plank and the seller freshly painted the inside of the home in the beginning of 2021. There is a tenant in the home and the lease goes through March 4, 2022, the monthly rent is $750.00.