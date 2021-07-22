Whether you are looking for an excellent starter home or investment home to rent out, this is the home for you! The property is move in ready! Sewer is in great condition as it was recently re-done after the winter storm. The current owner punched the home less than a year ago and has done many repairs and is not ready to sell as he is moving to another city. He replaced the water heater, furnace, bathroom sink, and had the HVAC system comprehensively cleaned. This home offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with brand new flooring throughout. The range was also recently replaced with a brand new one and will stay with the property. The roof was also replaced within the past 4 years and is in great condition. This home also features a 2 car garage and a very spacious backyard. The comes will all the appliances including the brand new washer and dryer. Located just minutes away from Baylor University campus, owing this property is not an opportunity that you want to miss. Please contact Pradeep Tatineni at 512-983-3339 to set up a showing and have the chance to call this property your own!
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $95,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Fat Ho Burgers food truck caught fire while on the road last week, destroying Lakita Evans’ burger-flipping operation and leaving her to s…
A family-owned tire company in Mississippi will spend more than $17 million to build a distribution center in Waco, and city and McLennan Coun…
A report of shots fired early Tuesday at The Outpost apartments near Baylor University led Waco police to arrest a man nearby on multiple drug…
Health officials in McLennan County on Friday reported 11 COVID-19 cases involving the highly contagious delta variant and sounded the alarm t…
Gracing the cover of June’s Texas CEO Magazine are two Waco leaders who talk about downtown, Magnolia Market, Amazon, Topgolf, February’s ice …
Greater Waco is filling up, and local homebuilders say they are sawing and caulking as fast as they can amid labor shortages, high materials p…
The Waco Independent School District will spend $8.6 million in pandemic aid over the next few years to give teaches up to $10,000 in bonuses …
State authorities Monday arrested a former McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility worker on an indecency with a child charge in…
Twenty-eight years of growth has become too much for the Waco Family Medicine center at 1600 Providence Drive, so officials are proposing a ne…
Waco Police arrested a man on multiple felony charges Tuesday after he sexually assaulted a woman, choked her and held a knife to her throat i…