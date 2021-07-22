2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $95,000

Whether you are looking for an excellent starter home or investment home to rent out, this is the home for you! The property is move in ready! Sewer is in great condition as it was recently re-done after the winter storm. The current owner punched the home less than a year ago and has done many repairs and is not ready to sell as he is moving to another city. He replaced the water heater, furnace, bathroom sink, and had the HVAC system comprehensively cleaned. This home offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with brand new flooring throughout. The range was also recently replaced with a brand new one and will stay with the property. The roof was also replaced within the past 4 years and is in great condition. This home also features a 2 car garage and a very spacious backyard. The comes will all the appliances including the brand new washer and dryer. Located just minutes away from Baylor University campus, owing this property is not an opportunity that you want to miss. Please contact Pradeep Tatineni at 512-983-3339 to set up a showing and have the chance to call this property your own!