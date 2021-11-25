 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $95,000

Beautiful Home that is Move in Ready. This home features original wood floors, with an beautiful wood and glass hutch original to the home in the living room that leads you into the eat in dining area and kitchen area that has a view into the exterior garden area. Roof was replaced in 2020. Come and see this home today it wont last long! Bring your highest and best offers. The seller has decided to choose an offer tonight 930 pm 11/24. We are also interested in accepting 1 back up offer.

