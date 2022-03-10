2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $95,000

Looking for your next Waco rental or rehab project? This centrally located 2/1 sits right in the center of all that Waco has to offer. This home features central HVAC, large bedrooms, tall ceilings and original hardwood flooring. Homes of this era were built rock solid and this one has the bones to prove it. Current tenants are moving at the end of the month. Call me today for any additional information or to schedule your private showing!