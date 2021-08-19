2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $95,000

This conveniently located home has tons of potential for an investor or someone looking to renovate and resale. The large backyard and covered patio area provide many opportunities for those who like to spend time outdoors. The oversized laundry room has plenty of storage and a sink. The storage building/workshop needs some work and then it will be a great asset to this home. Take a look, envision the possibilities, make a plan and make this home your next project!