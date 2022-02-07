This beautifully remodeled home in West has been updated with impeccable taste! The nearly 2300 square foot home boasts two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a half bath, and plenty of living space to add a third bedroom if needed. The spacious formal living/dining room has a large picture window with views of the lovely neighborhood. The family room features a gas fireplace surrounded by built-in shelves & cabinets. Kitchen has a breakfast area, tons of counter space, and available gas hookups behind the current electric range. Master suite features a walk-in closet. Plenty of storage throughout the house and a large laundry room. 2 car attached garage with convenient alley access. Automatic sprinkler system covers the front and back yards. The covered back patio features a built-in grill/smoker. This immaculately maintained home is truly move-in ready!
2 Bedroom Home in West - $339,000
