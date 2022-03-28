2 Bedroom Home in West - $450,000

Mature trees and a private lake await you on 21 scenic acres with 360-degree views of the surrounding countryside. Whether you prefer to watch the sunset from your back patio or grab your fishing line and head to your private lake to catch some catfish or stroll across your property and listen to the sounds of nature, this picturesque place is waiting for you. The existing home has been updated with new flooring, paint, countertops, fixtures, and so much more. The roof is brand new, and the current owner added a workshop and dock near one of the lakes to more conveniently enjoy sitting and fishing by the water. The home is located four miles from downtown West and offers a serene backdrop you can enjoy while still being close to all of your needs. If you have been looking for that special tract of land that has so much to offer, this is it!