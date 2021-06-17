 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in West - $65,000

Calling all investors! You have the chance to own 3 lots in one fantastic deal! This sale includes Lot C4, C5, and C6! Less than a 30 minute commute to Waco, Texas. Minutes from food and shopping. Don't miss this amazing deal! CASH ONLY. Buyer to obtain new survey if needed.

