2 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $306,000

Beautiful Woodway home in an attractive neighborhood. 2 bedroom suites, 2.5 baths, plus an additional room that can be used as a study, sunroom, or man cave. Great curb appeal and an awesome deck across the back of the house. Kitchen is open to the dining area and living room. Solar panels add to energy efficiency for lower electrical bills. Large garage provides plenty of space for parking and storage. Convenient to all major areas of Waco, Woodway, and Hewitt. Move in ready and waiting for you to take a look.