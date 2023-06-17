So, Lorena

District 19-3a Catcher of year smacked 43 hits, 9 Hrs for Lady Leopards while also excelling with the glove, registering a .984 fielding percentage.

Sr, Troy

Temple College signee, district 19-3a MVP gave trojanettes steady and sterling production, with .502 average, 14 home runs and 58 runs batted in.

Jr, Crawford

Baylor-committed shortstop led all Centex hitters with 82 RBIS, and she's plenty fleet on the basepaths, swiping 22 bags for state semifinalists.

Jr, Lake Belton

Slugging shortstop put 19 balls over the fence for 29-win Lady Broncos, to go along with a .478 batting average, 52 runs and a whopping 68 RBIS.

Sr, Midway

Powerful slugger, Indiana signee set a new Centex single-season record with 22 home runs, winning 12-6a co-MVP, Super Centex Player of year honors.

So, Riesel

District 13-2a Offensive MVP sparked resurgent riesel season by accumulating .509 average, 59 runs, 18 home runs and 60 RBIS, also drew nine intentional walks.

So, Robinson

Last year's Super Centex newcomer of year kept it going as sophomore, totaling 13 home runs, 58 RBIS and 19 stolen bases for Class 4a regional semifinalists.

Jr, Crawford

Move-in from Fairfield found her place nicely in Crawford's sterling outfield, delivering a .569 average, 13 home runs, 60 RBIS and 21 stolen bases.

Jr, Crawford

Three-time Super Centex performer, Louisiana-Monroe commit made slight adjustment to batting stance, produced .678 average with whopping 71 runs.

Jr, Midway

A standout fixture in center field for Midway for the past three seasons, Mathis pounded 12 homers to go with .432 average, 56 runs and 43 RBIS.

So, West

While seeing action at three different positions, Mayhue managed to offer steady production, including .594 average with 60 hits and 50 runs scored.

Sr, Crawford

Capping off one of the great Centex careers ever, Jones led Crawford to third straight state tournament behind 30-3 record, .527 batting average.

Jr, Lake Belton

District 22-5a's Codefensive MVP filled a variety of spots for Broncos, including amassing a 16-2 record in circle with 0.99 era and 199 strikeouts.

Fr, Midway

In winning 12-6a Pitcher of year honor as a freshman, Carter limited opposing batters to .214 average while striking out 133 and winning 29 games.

So, Riesel

Benton put a charge into resurgent riesel's lineup as both a powerful pitching presence (31-6, 265 strikeouts) and a bruising batter (.414, 43 RBIS).

Fr, Robinson

unanimous district MVP as a freshman, Van Zee compiled a 20-7 record with 222 strikeouts, also helped her own cause by hitting .441 with 28 RBIS

So, Troy

Garcia won district 19-3a MVP honors for regional quarterfinalists, while going 22-3 with 172 strikeouts and bashing six home runs, 32 RBIS as batter.

Coach, Riesel

Veteran coach orchestrated riesel's rise from non-playoff qualifier in 2022 to 32-win season in 2023 and trip to Class 2a regional quarterfinals.